March 1, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Biden and the Nuclear Codes: Solving the last century’s strategic challenge. “No sooner had September 11 started to establish itself as the paradigm of war in the public imagination than another disturbing event occurred in the shape of the Covid-19 pandemic. The vague origins of the pandemic meant that the decision problem is whether one is experiencing an attack at all or just a misfortune. How ambiguous this remains is was underscored by Joe Biden‘s White House.”