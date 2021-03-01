March 1, 2021

ARE WE REALLY THAT FAR GONE?: Senator Rand Paul asked Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, “Do you support the government intervening to override the parents’ consent to give a child puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and/or amputation surgery of breast and genitalia?” This was not a crazy question. The nominee–Dr. Rachel Levine–is a trans activist and self-described champion of transgender youth. He got a deliberately evasive non-answer to his question.

How could any responsible U.S. Senator vote yes without an answer to that question? As Paul notes, 80 to 95% of prepubertal children with gender dysphoria snap out of it by late adolescence. Minors can’t even go to the movies without parental consent. How can it be that they can decide whether to the chop their body parts off?