SUING BLOGS SELDOM WORKS OUT WELL: The statements about former law student Jonathan Mullane were either fair report of court proceedings or constitutionally protected opinions (e.g., calling Mullane “‘rude,’ ‘dumb,’ ‘unethical,’ a ‘little entitled ponce,’ and a ‘dauphin'”).

Though suits against Elie Mystal should probably start with a presumption of actual malice.