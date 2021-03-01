March 1, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Yale Law Journal Editor Apologizes For ‘Unwelcoming Culture:’ The prestigious Journal admitted 60 percent of black applicants in 2020, far higher than any other demographic group.

That sounds, if anything, excessively welcoming. But the solution is to change Yale University’s name from that of an infamous slave trader, to something like Harriet Tubman University. As long as they keep Eli Yale’s name, everything else is window-dressing. If they’re still too racist to name it after Harriet Tubman, there’s always Jeremiah Dummer.