February 28, 2021

TESTING HAS BEEN REPLACED BY VACCINATION: Plunging demand for COVID-19 tests may leave US exposed. I’m lukewarm on the utility of testing anyway. The disease has spread so widely that contact-tracing is largely useless, and the tests are only moderately reliable anyway.

Plus: “From a public health viewpoint, testing is effective if it helps to quickly find the infected, trace their contacts and isolate them to stop the spread. In most parts of the U.S., that never happened. Over the holiday season, many Americans still had to wait days to receive test results, rendering them largely useless. That’s led to testing fatigue and dwindling interest, said Dr. Michael Mina of Harvard University.”