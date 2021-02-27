«
»

February 27, 2021

HE AND GAVIN NEWSOM ARE DUKING IT OUT FOR THE TITLE OF AMERICA’S WORST GOVERNOR: Cuomo’s Other Negligence Crisis: The nursing home scandal looks all too familiar to some longtime critics of the New York governor.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:37 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.