February 27, 2021

OKAY, SO YEAH, THIS IS A ROMANCE: But the writer is a Heinlein fan (no, not me. there’s more than one woman in the world who loves Heinlein. Though I have read some other of the author’s work, and she does have…. commonalities with me. Or reads as a much younger me, if you prefer) and though I haven’t read it yet, friends tell me it’s fun. And frankly, right now, we all need some escapism. I don’t know. Download a preview and see what you think.

FROM C. V. WALTER: The Alien’s Accidental Bride (Alien Brides Book 1)

Molly was no stranger to life’s little detours. After the last upheaval, she left her family’s law firm to become a maintenance technician on the Space Station Bradbury 12. When an accident knocks her off her feet, she’s going to have to draw on all her resilience to get back up. First, though, she’s going to have to figure out how to talk to the big, blue alien trying to help her.

There wasn’t supposed to be a space station where Mintonar’s ship emerged from the galactic bridge. As far as they knew, there wasn’t supposed to be intelligent life on the planet, either. Proof of how wrong they were is laying in his Medical Bay and it’s his job to save her. When he touches her, his life turns upside down and his mission suddenly includes figuring out why everything inside him insists she’s his mate. And convincing her of the same thing, especially when they don’t even speak the same language.