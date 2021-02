IT’S NOT UNCONSCIOUS. OUR LEFT WENT MAOIST SOMETIME IN THE 90s: Joe Biden: Unconscious Maoist.

You’d know that, if you read a lot of fluffy entertainment put out by the trad pub houses. Cozy mysteries extolled Mao (and went against the wall) and sf/f talked of the great Chinese future. Yeah. The Soviet Union fell and they switched their totalitarian crush to China. Which none of them understands is pretty much a beautiful lacquered vase…. all cracked under the lacquer.