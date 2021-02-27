February 27, 2021

RUSH TO JUDGMENT DIRECTOR: Reporters Fear Our Film. Steve Oldfield’s doc shares how press trashed Covington Catholic students:

[Hollywood in Toto]: Was it a challenge to earn the Sandmann family’s trust in order to get them talking for the interviews shown in the film?

Oldfield: I think I connected with Ted Sandmann, Nick’s father, right away because I told him I wanted a photograph of Nick not wearing a MAGA hat so that viewers could see him in a different light. When he sent me a photo that included Nick’s younger brothers, I offered to blur their faces, and I think Ted knew I was concerned about their privacy.

Anderson: On top of that, just like most of the others we interviewed, they could tell we are genuinely trying to tell this story truthfully and with only one real agenda, to promote civil discourse and logical thought.