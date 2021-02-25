February 25, 2021

IRONY CAN BE AWFULLY IRONIC SOMETIMES: Author of White Fragility Locks Down LinkedIn, Twitter Accounts.

A course that Coca-Cola allegedly promoted that instructed people to be “less white” was scrubbed from LinkedIn, where it was being offered, after whistleblowers claimed the soft-drink company required employees to undergo the training.

“Confronting Racism,” a course featuring “White Fragility” author and left-wing academic Robin DiAngelo, was no longer available Tuesday on LinkedIn after backlash on social media over the course’s contents, which included instructing students to “be less white.”