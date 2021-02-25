«
February 25, 2021

IRONY CAN BE AWFULLY IRONIC SOMETIMES: Author of White Fragility Locks Down LinkedIn, Twitter Accounts.

A course that Coca-Cola allegedly promoted that instructed people to be “less white” was scrubbed from LinkedIn, where it was being offered, after whistleblowers claimed the soft-drink company required employees to undergo the training.

“Confronting Racism,” a course featuring “White Fragility” author and left-wing academic Robin DiAngelo, was no longer available Tuesday on LinkedIn after backlash on social media over the course’s contents, which included instructing students to “be less white.”

And here’s DiAngelo’s twitter homepage:

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:22 pm
