«
»

February 24, 2021

MICHAEL ANTON: Why Do the Election’s Defenders Require My Agreement? The purpose of voting today is to give a democratic veneer to an undemocratic regime—not to give the people a say in the direction of their government.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:46 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.