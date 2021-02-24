February 24, 2021

REPORT: Fry’s Electronics permanently closes nationwide. The Bay Area’s KRON4 reports:

KRON4 has confirmed famed Bay Area retailer Fry’s Electronics is closing its doors permanently. The company is expected to post closure information on its website early Wednesday morning. Fry’s has more than two dozen stores mainly across California and Texas.

Developing.

The San Jose Mercury reports: North San Jose tech campus could sprout at Fry’s site. “Seven office buildings could sprout in north San Jose, creating a huge new tech hub on the site of a long-time Fry’s Electronics store, according to detailed new plans filed with city officials.”

A month ago, SF Gate waxed nostalgic on “The disappearing history of the Bay Area’s themed Fry’s Electronics stores.”