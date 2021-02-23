February 23, 2021

‘THE MIC HAS BEEN DROPPED!’ Elon Musk just rekt WaPo AND Jeff Bezos in one teeny tiny sentence and it is legend:

You’d think by now the Washington Post would know better than to try and pick a fight with Elon Musk (who is officially the richest man in the world, sorry Bezos) but nope. They had to know he would be underwhelmed with their story about him …

More here: Alpha Male Elon Musk Reminds Politicians Just How To Talk To Reporters.

Now compare landing space ships to the world of news journalism I joined a bit over a decade ago, where laziness and based stupidity go hand in hand with self-importance. It’s a profession where it’s noble to print private neighborhood texts and take photographs of children to get just one more scoop on the already known story of Sen. Ted Cruz going Mexico, yet a story about Gov. Andrew Cuomo killing thousands of your parents in your own state is ignored until President Joe Biden can be safely elected. It’s a world where Brian Stelter feels comfortable talking about how he “crawled into bed and cried,” where journalists think covering Trump was “thrilling in the way that I imagine storming Omaha Beach must have been,” where Brian Williams smiles and waves to a crowd at a Ranger’s game while the jumbotron tells the completely fake story of that time he was super brave and his helicopter was shot down in Iraq.

Exit quote: “Close your eyes and you can almost see chubby little Washington Post journos dramatically whipping their bangs out of their eyes as they whisper: ‘Democrathy dythe in darkneth.’”