February 23, 2021

HOW IT STARTED: Coronavirus Outbreak Gives World Leaders Power Hard to Give Up.

—Bloomberg, March 25th, 2020.

How it’s going: Fauci: For the good of society, you can’t dine indoors or go to theaters — even after being vaccinated.

—Hot Air, today.

As Noah Rothman asks, “Does Fauci think that people, the vast majority of whom are not vaccinated, are abstaining from indoor dining or going out in public. Because from my limited vantage in the NJ suburbs, 25% capacity is a floor, not a ceiling.”

Fauci’s also apparently hasn’t been to Florida recently.