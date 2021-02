TYLER O’NEIL: Book Warning Against Transgenderism Disappears From Amazon as Democrats Push Equality Act. “I only found out because people trying to buy it told me it was gone. And not just like it’s out of stock. The pages are down. You can’t buy a used copy. You can’t buy the Kindle [version]. You can’t get the Audible version. My publisher reached out yesterday for an explanation, and no response from Amazon yet.”