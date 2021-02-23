February 23, 2021

ANYONE WHO THOUGHT MERRICK GARLAND WOULD BE A “MODERATE” ON THE SUPREME COURT, TAKE NOTE:

In his confirmation hearing Monday, attorney general nominee Merrick Garland plans to tell the Senate his priority is domestic terrorism, and that he personally will supervise the prosecution of what he calls “white supremacists” who stormed the Capitol. It is disturbing that Garland is embracing the rancid lie that the Capitol riot was racially motivated, an uprising by “white supremacists” which rivalled the Islamist terror attack of 9/11 in which 3,000 people were slaughtered. This is Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s narrative, which she has driven with escalating hyperbole until it no longer resembles anything that happened on January 6.

Prediction: He’ll be Biden’s “wingman” and will push radical legal and social agendas. Because that’s how he’s starting out.

Related (From Ed): Biden AG Pick Declares There’s “Room” For More Gun Control Laws. “Judge Merrick Garland, who’s been tapped by Joe Biden to be the next Attorney General, told a Senate confirmation panel on Monday that there’s ‘room’ for Biden’s anti-gun policies to be enacted into law, and if confirmed he’ll work with the administration to carry out its gun control agenda.”