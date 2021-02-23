«
»

February 23, 2021

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Gravy Train Keeps Rolling for Second Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff. “Predictably, the media coverage of Emhoff’s overnight transition into a hipster fashion icon has been excessively fawning. The New York Times described her style as ‘Wes Anderson chic,’ which is just a fancy way of saying ‘rich and white.’ And yet, the fact that Emhoff has tattoos and doesn’t shave her armpits has compelled many to embrace her as a revolutionary figure bringing much-needed diversity to the fashion industry.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:44 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.