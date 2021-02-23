«
February 23, 2021

SO JUST IDENTIFY AS A MOTHER: Fathers don’t count. “I argued in the New York Times that the science is telling us to reopen schools. An author and pro-closure teacher responded on Twitter with the counterpoint that I am a father.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 am
