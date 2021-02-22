February 22, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: WHY WE NEED AN INQUIRY INTO JANUARY 6TH. “Five people died at or near the Capitol that day. None was murdered by the protesters. Ashli Babbitt, a pro-Trump activist, was shot in the neck at close range, apparently by a law enforcement officer, and died of the wound. That was the only shot fired at the Capitol that day. The liberal commentator Glenn Greenwald further diminishes the ‘armed insurrection’ meme in an important column titled ‘The False and Exaggerated Claims Still Being Spread About the Capitol Riot’. . . . Brian Sicknick was the poster boy for the Democrats’ effort to transform Trump supporters into ravening extremists bent on destroying democracy. That’s why they had him lying in state at the Capitol and made his supposed murder such an important part of their impeachment effort. Once again, the New York Times, where the story originated, has been shown to be an organ not of the news but of partisan misinformation. They heard something that fit their narrative, so they ran with it without checking.”