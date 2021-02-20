February 20, 2021

FLASHBACK: WHO now advises healthy people to wear non-medical face masks. “The United Nations public health agency previously recommended in early April only healthcare workers, those infected with the coronavirus and their caregivers should wear medical masks. WHO at the time said the use of medical masks among the general public could create a false sense of security and cause people to ignore social distancing measures and hygiene practices. The agency said another concern was people may contaminate themselves by touching their face more frequently when they adjust, remove and dispose of their masks. Medical mask supplies were also needed by medical professionals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.”