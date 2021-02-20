February 20, 2021

FRONTIERS OF SCIENCE: Researcher analyses fatphobia through her experience. “Nina Navajas Pertegás, assistant professor and researcher at the UV Department of Social Work and Social Services, has carried out a study on the consequences of fatphobia and the cultural imposition of thinness through her own experience, with a body itinerary that ranges from her childhood to adulthood. This scientific methodology, called autoethnography, has helped the researcher to conclude that the stigma of being fat generates a substantial renunciation of physical and psychological well-being to favor the normative body ideal, in which those people whose body is not normative are marginalized.”

“Scientific methodology.” Basically, a middle-school diary.