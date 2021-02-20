February 20, 2021

WRITTEN BY A FRIEND WHO WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS:

For My Own Good

Remember when you kill me: It was for my own good.

Remember when you turn me in to the authorities: I brought it on myself.

Remember when you point out my house and watch the mob burn it down: I should’ve known better.

Remember when they haul me off to their star chamber: It’s all about fairness.

Remember when they disappear me in the middle of the night: You never heard my calls for help.

Remember when they erase me: You never knew me at all.