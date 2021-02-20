February 20, 2021
WRITTEN BY A FRIEND WHO WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS:
For My Own Good
Remember when you kill me:
It was for my own good.
Remember when you turn me in to the authorities:
I brought it on myself.
Remember when you point out my house and watch the mob burn it down:
I should’ve known better.
Remember when they haul me off to their star chamber:
It’s all about fairness.
Remember when they disappear me in the middle of the night:
You never heard my calls for help.
Remember when they erase me:
You never knew me at all.
Remember when they come for you:
It could never happen to you.