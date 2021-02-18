February 18, 2021

DECLINE OF TRUST: Thousands of service members saying no to Covid vaccine: Some Army units are seeing as few as one-third agree to the vaccine.

Service leaders have vigorously campaigned for the vaccine. They have held town halls, written messages to the force, distributed scientific data, posted videos, and even put out photos of leaders getting vaccinated. For weeks, the Pentagon insisted it did not know how many troops were declining the vaccine. On Wednesday they provided few details on their early data.

When you put a politicized, flip-flopping weasel like Anthony Fauci out front as your representative, people will trust you less. That’s disastrous for public health, whose chief asset is public trust, but public health has chosen politics over doing its job well, as have most of our institutions.