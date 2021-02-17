February 17, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: A Freedom-Loving People Needs to Call the Bluff of Those Instilling Fear.

The toll such imprisonment is taking on teens and tweens is incalculable, and can and should be laid squarely at the feet of everyone from the self-aggrandizing media gnome, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to the local school board—but, naturally, it won’t be. Not to mention the real death toll from heart disease, cancer, suicide, and other mortal threats that has been concealed by the Covid obsession, but whose true cost will eventually be revealed.

So this is the part where we call their bluff. Tell them that Joe Biden has no constitutional right to issue a “mask mandate” and then tell him what he can do with it.

Tell them Florida governor Ron DeSantis is the model of what a governor under our system of federalism ought to be.

Tell them that we have no further use for Mitch McConnell (who should have lost his seat in 2014 and now will be around to plague us until 2026) nor, indeed, for the GOP of Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse, and the four other senators who voted to convict Donald Trump during his shampeachment “trial.”

Tell them we demand the immediate cessation of any and all “states of emergency,” the full restitution of our civil rights, including our right to be left alone by a meddlesome and malicious government, and the reinstatement of the safeguards of our electoral system. That elections should be held on a single day, during defined hours, and not one minute earlier or later. That the “resistance” begins here and now, with the end of the COVID-19 panic.

Most of all, tell them that we’re perfectly safe, and we are no longer afraid of them, or of the unreasoning, unjustified terror they have imposed upon us. That we will no longer retreat, but advance. That we are free men and women and intend to stay that way. And that henceforth, the only thing they have to fear is us.