February 17, 2021

GOYA’S DECEMBER EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS. Ocasio-Cortez Slams Texas: That’s What Happens ‘When You Don’t Pursue A Green New Deal.’

But that’s just it — they did pursue that “Green New Deal:” “Just last week, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott proudly accepted something called the Wind Leadership Award, given with gratitude by Tri Global Energy, a company getting rich from green energy. So it was all working great until the day it got cold outside. The windmills failed like the silly fashion accessories they are, and people in Texas died.”