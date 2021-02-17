February 17, 2021

LET THE PARENT REVOLT BEGIN: David Catron at The American Spectator sees a revolt coming from parents who are sick and tired of hearing from teachers about why they can’t come back to work due to Covid.

My view is the long-extended sickout justified by Covid fears is the best thing to happen to American education in decades because it finally exposed the teachers unions for the frauds they are. And home-schooling has gotten a huge boost. So when do Republicans in Congress start talking up an opt-out on education taxes for parents whose kids do not attend public schools?