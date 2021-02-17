February 17, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM PORTLANDIA: Portland’s So ‘Woke’ That Even the Snow Plows Bow to ‘Equity.’

I asked the Portland Bureau of Transportation why KATU-TV reported that Portland’s snow plows were being sidelined, not because of safety issues or getting the city moving and the economy going, but because of issues of “equity.”

“We don’t plow the side streets for a couple of reasons. One is a capacity reason; we don’t have the number of plows that we would need to do that. And then many of those side streets are, are too narrow for our plows, those are big machines. Especially when cars a lined up on both sides of the street parking,” John Brady with PBOT said.

John Brady, the communications director at PBOT, says if they only plowed streets they could fit, there would be an equity issue.