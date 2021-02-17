«
»

February 17, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM PORTLANDIA: Portland’s So ‘Woke’ That Even the Snow Plows Bow to ‘Equity.’

I asked the Portland Bureau of Transportation why KATU-TV reported that Portland’s snow plows were being sidelined, not because of safety issues or getting the city moving and the economy going, but because of issues of “equity.”

“We don’t plow the side streets for a couple of reasons. One is a capacity reason; we don’t have the number of plows that we would need to do that. And then many of those side streets are, are too narrow for our plows, those are big machines. Especially when cars a lined up on both sides of the street parking,” John Brady with PBOT said.

John Brady, the communications director at PBOT, says if they only plowed streets they could fit, there would be an equity issue.

This isn’t the first time that snow and magic leftwing thinking have collided in the Pacific Northwest: “In a big snowstorm in 2008, Seattle applied sand rather than rock salt for environmental reasons. Icy chaos ensured, and Mayor Greg Nickels said soon after that the city would switch to salt. But it was too late, apparently: Nickels lost his job a few months later as voters turned him out of office in the spring primary.”
Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:44 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.