February 16, 2021

SALENA ZITO: Texas grid trouble offers warnings about Biden’s anti-energy policies.

The images of frozen wind turbines and solar panels brought to life how one of the most independent and powerful energy states in the country could fall to its knees when snow, ice, and frigid temperatures battered its power grid. It was imagery that tells a cautionary tale of what the future in this country could look like if the Biden administration continues its dismantling of fossil fuel and related infrastructure industries. In short, what happened in Texas could happen anywhere, whether under the strain of a winter storm in Texas and Oklahoma or a heat wave in California.

To be fair, pumps and turbines also froze. This was an unprecedented winter storm for Texas. But yeah, all the green BS will make it worse. And, in fact, already has.

Americans used to not tolerate stuff like that. And still shouldn’t.

UPDATE: From the comments: “Build some nuke plants. In 10 years you’ll be selling power to your unicorn-powered neighbors.”