TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE!

Shot: Biden Falsely Claims: ‘We Didn’t Have’ A Vaccine ‘When We Came Into Office.’

—The Daily Wire, yesterday.

Chaser: Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about.’

—AP, December 21st, 2020.

Hangover: During the same interview:

The D.T.s: “Biden said during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that former military and former police officers were fueling the ‘growth of white supremacy.’”