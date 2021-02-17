February 17, 2021

IF ALLOWED, THEY WILL ABUSE THEIR POWER AGAINST ANYONE THEY SEE AS A THREAT — AND THEY’RE THE KIND OF PARANOID THAT PEOPLE WITH GUILTY CONSCIENCES TEND TO BE: FBI Arrests Activist Daniel Baker Over Posts About Police Abuse and Self Defense. “In the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot, many Democratic politicians and left-of-center pundits have been calling for the expanded use of ‘domestic terror’ laws against people whose social media rhetoric seems too radical. Those who warned that this would backfire—being used not just against those who have committed crimes but anyone whose political views or online comments are deemed risky—were accused of things like excusing terrorism or aligning with white supremacists. Yet it hasn’t taken long for these warnings to come to fruition. . . . If this is the standard going forward, a whole lot of people across the political spectrum are going to find themselves in trouble. Meanwhile, the work of stopping actual terrorism and violence will be made harder, as federal agents spend increasing amounts of time investigating, targeting, and prosecuting people for harmless posts.”

They’re much more concerned about stopping theats to their power than about stopping actual crime.