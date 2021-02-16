«
»

February 16, 2021

TAKE BACK HIS EMMY: Democrats slam ‘lying’ Cuomo over COVID-19 nursing home ‘cover-up.’

Related: Start apologizing, Gov. Cuomo — and stop the lies.

Plus: 55 percent of voters flunk Cuomo’s disclosure of COVID nursing home deaths.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:10 am
