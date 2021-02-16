February 16, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
TAKE BACK HIS EMMY: Democrats slam ‘lying’ Cuomo over COVID-19 nursing home ‘cover-up.’
Related: Start apologizing, Gov. Cuomo — and stop the lies.
Plus: 55 percent of voters flunk Cuomo’s disclosure of COVID nursing home deaths.
