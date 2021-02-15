February 15, 2021
#JOURNALISM: FISKING THE WAPO EDITOR WHO IS SAD HE DOESN’T GET TO ACT LIKE THE MAFIA ANYMORE. “Sorry. My title is misleading. The mafia has more honor and dignity than the American news media.”
Larry Correia is harsh but fair.
