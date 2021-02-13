February 13, 2021

THE NEW YORK TIMES HAS BEEN AFTER SLATESTARCODEX FOR A WHILE:

But if you strike him down, he will only become more powerful than you can imagine.

Plus, a Fisking of the NYT article. “This seems like a weirdly brazen type of falsehood for a major newspaper.” Only if you haven’t been reading them lately.

Plus: “The journalist involved hasn’t known about Slate Star Codex for three years, so this is undoubtedly the version he read, and he still chose to make this attack. I have 1,557 other posts worth of material he could have used, and the sentence he chose to go with was the one that was crossed out and included a plea for people to stop taking it out of context.”

Also: “I don’t want to accuse the New York Times of lying about me, exactly, but if they were truthful, it was in the same way as that famous movie review which describes the Wizard of Oz as: ‘Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again.'”

UPDATE:

MORE: You are writing about one of the most prolific and talented writers of our generation. How the hell do you not actually quote them? It’s kinda obvious, really.