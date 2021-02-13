February 13, 2021

BREAKING: White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo resigns for threatening to ‘destroy’ reporter if she revealed details of his affair with a journalist.

Earlier: Biden Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo Threatens Reporter: ‘I Will Destroy You.’

Joe Concha of The Hill tweets,”WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki announces the resignation of Deputy TJ Ducklo: ‘We are committed to striving every day to set the standard set by the president in treating others with dignity and respect.’ Note: Psaki was aware of the Palmeri harassment for 3 weeks and did nothing. Psaki, along with senior aide Anita Dunn, was made aware of Ducklo’s sexist tirade on Jan. 21. Only after the Vanity Fair story on Feb 12 did Psaki/the administration act because they had to. Without the VF story, nothing happens here. This accountability statement is laughable.”

I’m so old, I can remember last month when Biden claimed, “‘I will fire you on the spot’: President Joe Biden warned White House staff that disrespect would not be tolerated.”