February 13, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. The GOP must hammer the Democrats on school reopenings. “Republican members of Congress should be talking about nothing else. Not Donald Trump. Not impeachment. Not QAnon tweets. Nothing. It is clear that President Biden has abandoned the parents of schoolchildren who voted for him for a little peace and quiet coming from Washington, because that is who Joe Biden is and always has been.”

Related: Biden Administration Threw CDC Director Under The Bus After She Said Teachers Can Return To School.

