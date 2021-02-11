February 11, 2021

JOSH BLACKMAN & SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: A Reply to the House of Representatives’ Managers’ Reply Memorandum. “We emphasized the phrase, ‘particularly in the context of his prior remarks.’ We suggest the Managers recognize that Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech, by itself, cannot meet the Brandenburg standard. Rather, they need to bring in “prior remarks.” Which remarks, the Managers do not say.”

Plus: “A pro tip for law students: when a citation includes quotes strung out across non-consecutive pages, check if the quotations are taken out of context. The House managers made this precise error.” Was it an “error?” Barrett & Tillman’s discussion of what’s actually quoted is pretty devastating.