«
»

February 11, 2021

MARK PULLIAM: NOT-SO-UNEXPECTED CONSEQUENCES. “The most controversial aspect of President Biden’s Executive Order, or at least the item that has received the greatest attention to date, is the likely impact on women’s sports.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.