February 9, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Bari Weiss on ‘Spirit Murder,’ Neo-Segregation and Science Denial in American Schools.

The Seattle Public Schools are saying that the education system is committing “spirit murder” against black children. The New York City Public schools are telling white teachers they are guilty of the same. Spirit murdering has even made its way into the new administration: Joe Biden’s Deputy Secretary of Education, Cindy Marten, as superintendent of the San Diego Schools, endorsed the idea, as well as the notion that white teachers should undergo “antiracist therapy.”

In the meantime, David Kirkland, the Vice Dean of Equity at NYU Steinhardt Metro Center has upped the ante, saying that schools are “murdering the bodies of our children.” Watch:



If this is true, the Department of Education should open up an investigation this afternoon. Meantime, I wonder what Michael Steinhardt makes of Kirkland’s claim.

The state of California is about to adopt an Ethnic Studies Curriculum based in Critical Race Theory. North Carolina just did that for its K-12 history standards. I could go on.

And that’s just the ideological takeover. The harm that is being done to children — especially poor and minority children — by the refusal of teachers unions to go back into the classroom despite the guidance of the CDC and the promises of Joe Biden is a generational crime.