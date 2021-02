KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Liz Cheney Is a Cancer That Could Kill GOP’s 2022 Hopes. “The fact that she was left in a leadership role gives her relevance she shouldn’t have right now. It will also give her a lot more face time with the advocacy media because everything she’s been saying for a month is a regurgitation of the Dem party line. Her position is virtually indistinguishable from that of Nancy Pelosi’s.”