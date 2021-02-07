February 7, 2021

BRYAN PRESTON: LA Times Editor Has a Real Problem With Her Nice, Helpful Trump-Supporting Neighbors.

“Trumpites.” “Q fans.” They support blue lives (meaning, the police)! Why, that only describes 80 percent of the country! And she finishes the section with a racial flourish because the mainstream media and the left are literally obsessed with race. The author could have a side hustle writing unfunny political jokes for Samantha Bee.

The author of the above is Virginia Heffernan. She’s an opinion editor at the Los Angeles Times. She’s also protected her tweets, probably thanks to the due backlash this article has generated. Heffernan also hosts this, which is surely as pure and unbiased as the driven snow her nice neighbors plowed for her.

Should — can — this person fairly cover the news? Take a look at this.

Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon, also gives things away for free. The favors Hezbollah does for people in the cities Tyre and Sidon probably don’t involve snowplows, but, like other mafias, Hezbollah tends to its own — the Shiite sick, elderly and hungry. They offer protection and hospitality and win loyalty that way. And they also demand devotion to their brutal, us-versus-them anti-Sunni cause. Some of us are family, the favors say; the rest are infidels.

This is deeply, almost insanely, unfair to about half the country. It’s certainly unfair to her neighbors, who we can presume support Israel against Hezbollah and have literally nothing in common with the terrorists. Just who is creating an “us-versus-them” here? The nice neighbor who helps out plowing the snow without checking your politics first, or the snooty writer who compares that person to a violent terrorist army backed by the totalitarian mullahs in Tehran? Which person in this is dehumanizing and othering someone?

Which one thought it was a smart take to go public with the virtue signaling?

This op-ed just may reveal the extent to which those who run the mainstream media hate the rest of us. They don’t merely oppose Trump supporters’ politics.

It’s hatred. Heffernan doesn’t view her neighbors as fellow countrymen.