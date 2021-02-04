February 4, 2021
OH, DEAR LORD: Leftist Pushing For Biden To Appoint ‘Reality Czar’.
a) stop with the Czars already. b) leftists couldn’t find reality with two hands and a seeing eye dog. That’s why they think they can remake reality with words.
