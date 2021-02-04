«
»

February 4, 2021

OH, DEAR LORD:  Leftist Pushing For Biden To Appoint ‘Reality Czar’.

a) stop with the Czars already.  b) leftists couldn’t find reality with two hands and a seeing eye dog. That’s why they think they can remake reality with words.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:32 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.