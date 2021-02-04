February 4, 2021

THEIR LEGAL EXPERTS ARE AS GOOD AS THEIR JOURNALISTS: CNN Legal Analyst: ‘You Don’t Have A First Amendment Right To Lie’.

First, who determines if you’re lying, or mis-remembering or misinformed?

Second, what about telling your kid there is Santa Claus?

What about not revealing your politics in the age of cancel culture?

What about fiction?

WHO is in charge of saying this lie is allowed and that one isn’t?

Also, why shouldn’t I lie to people who have no business knowing the truth?

When it comes to the busybodies of the left, I stand with Leonard Cohen:”Bless the statement by whoever it’s made: “Sir, I didn’t see nothing, I was just getting laid””