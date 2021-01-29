January 29, 2021

GAMESTOP POLITICS: Democrats’ Hubris And Abusiveness Will Lead To Their Own Short Squeeze. “Whatever other elements there end up being in this story, it is sure that the short-selling hedge fund billionaires didn’t see it coming. A bunch of people organizing under the radar stuck it to them. I think there’s some political equivalent here. I don’t know what it looks like yet, but there’s only so long the rapid destruction of jobs and the economy and political persecution can continue without the political equivalent of a short squeeze on Democrats.”