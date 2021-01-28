«
January 28, 2021

DONALD TRUMP HAS LEFT THE BUILDING: Prisoners at Guantanamo Bay will be offered vaccination, the Pentagon says. “The Pentagon has decided to offer coronavirus vaccines to detainees at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, possibly starting next week, according to a prosecutor in the case against five prisoners accused of conspiring in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”

Found via NRO’s Dan McLaughlin (aka “Baseball Crank”) who tweets, “Elections have consequences. If you worked in the World Trade Center on 9/11, as I did, you can join me and wait in line behind them.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:27 pm
