January 28, 2021

WHO KNEW? N.Y. Severely Undercounted Virus Deaths in Nursing Homes, Report Says. The state attorney general, Letitia James, said the Cuomo administration likely omitted thousands of Covid-19 deaths of nursing home residents. “The New York State attorney general accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released on Thursday.”

The Gray Lady will report no news before its time. But at least their readers are finally seeing this headline. Or as Iowahawk tweets, “Subscribe to the New York Times and get last July’s news today.”

Meanwhile, another Babylon Bee prophesy comes true: