January 27, 2021

IT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL ONLY THE IDEAS OF THOSE IN POWER CAN BE SPOKEN: Now the supporters of cancel culture are being cancelled. “Some of the left-wing architects and cheerleaders of contemporary censorship, including Britain’s Socialist Workers Party, which has backed the No Platform policy for decades, are now being No Platformed themselves. ‘This is a disgrace!’, they cry, which would be funny if censorship were not so serious. These people helped to build the infrastructure of modern censorship, with its determination to crush ‘hate speech’ and ‘offensive’ views, and now they’re shocked to find themselves falling victim to it? Have they not read any history books at all?”

No. No, they haven’t.