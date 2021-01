AS FORETOLD BY THE PROPHECIES AND THE ENTIRE RIGHT-LEANING BLOGOSPHERE: Media May Ignore It, but Biden Presidency Is Already Radical. “The goal for the establishment media isn’t to point out merely that Biden is a sort of American Everyman. It’s to use that supposed normalcy to disguise the fact that his agenda is absolutely abnormal.”

Well, it’s certainly un- and even anti-American, which is nothing new for the Left — only the scale of it under Biden.