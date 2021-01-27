January 27, 2021

BYRON YORK: The Revolution Devours All Before It.

The latest enactment of that old truth happened Tuesday night in, of all places, a Zoom meeting of the San Francisco School Board. In that meeting, members voted to strip the names of American historical figures — George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and even California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein — from schools in San Francisco.

What began in recent years as a call to remove the names of Confederate leaders from schools, roads, and military bases, and then to tear down Confederate statues, has now moved on to target all of American history.

* * * * * * * *

Of course they would not stop with Confederate generals. Of course they would not stop with George Washington. And they won’t stop with a liberal Democrat like Dianne Feinstein, of all people. The revolution continues to devour all before it.