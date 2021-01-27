January 27, 2021

SHORT SQUEEZE: GameStop stock doubles again with no let-up in amateur interest. “The share spikes in GameStop and others including BlackBerry Ltd, headphone maker Koss Corp and Nokia Oyj, have sent short-sellers scrambling to cover losing bets, while raising questions about potential regulatory clampdowns.”

Plus: “These are not normal times and while the (Reddit) r/wallstreetbets thing is fascinating to watch, I can’t help but think that this is unlikely to end well for someone.” An online crowd piling on to bankrupt the shorts is interesting, but yeah.