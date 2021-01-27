January 27, 2021

WORLD’S WILDEST POLICE CHASE VIDEOS, DIY EDITION: Two Bullets and an Empty Tank: San Antonio Suspect Livestreams Video as He Runs From Police Until it Ends in a Shootout.

At about the 13 minute mark he provides apparent motive for running from police, telling his passenger and the livestream audience “I’m not going back to prison. That’s what I said, when I got out. That’s what it is.”

At about the 16:30 mark, he speaks with someone via phone and tells them to bring their brother, indicating the possibility that he may have been attempting to set up an escape or ambush scenario.

At the 22 minute mark, the livestream quickly takes an ominous turn. Police had used spikes to flatten the driver side tires. The suspect was also running out of gas. He stops the truck near Allen Elementary School and says “Watch out.” He places the camera on the seat or floor and may cover it with something. Police sirens can be heard in the background. The camera captures the sound of the suspect cocking the hammer on the revolver.

He shouts “What’s up, bitches!” and the sounds of gunfire begin.

He shouts at the officers several more times, until a hail of gunfire silences him. By the 23 minute mark, the gun battle is over. An unseen police officer declares the vehicle clear just after the 24 minute mark.